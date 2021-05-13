Middlesbrough are plotting a free summer move for QPR’s Joe Lumley, who was wanted by Nottingham Forest last January.

Lumley, 26, has played second-fiddle to Seny Dieng at QPR this season. Mark Warburton trusted him as his no.1 at the start of the campaign but he was soon replaced, and sent out on loan to the likes of Gillingham an Doncaster Rovers in emergency loans.

Since, Lumley has made a handful of appearances for QPR in the last couple of weeks and has thoroughly impressed on his return to the side.

His contract is out in the summer and talks are supposedly ongoing. But now Football Insider reports that Neil Warnock wants a free summer move for the Englishman, who was being linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in January.

Having graduated through the club’s youth academy, Lumley has gone to make 77 Championship appearances for the Rs – he is currently their longest-serving player.

The 2018/19 season was his most prolific though. Lumley featured 42 times for QPR in the Championship that season, having shared the no.1 spot with Liam Kelly last time round.

Now though, Warburton’s no.1 is Dieng and Lumley faces a potentially difficult decision in the summer.

Dieng has been linked with a move away and so QPR will be weary of losing the bulk of their goalkeeping department in one summer, with Liam Kelly being lined up by Motherwell too.

As for Boro, they’ve suffered in the goalkeeping department this season having seen both Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer take the reigns. Lumley is a player with good experience at this level though and if Warnock can iron the inconsistencies out of his game, he’d be a shrewd signing.