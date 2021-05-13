According to BBC Sport (via Not the Old Firm), Rotherham United defender Clark Robertson will travel to Aberdeen next week ahead of a proposed move.

As previously reported on The72, Robertson was attracting attention from Aberdeen last week, with his contract at Rotherham set to expire.

Now having left the club and become a free agent, the centre-back is able to join another side for no transfer fee. The most likely destination now looks to be Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Robertson played for Aberdeen between 2009 and 2015, before making the switch to England with Blackpool. He played 68 times in all competitions for the Dons in his six years at the club.

For Rotherham this season he played just 16 times. However, his campaign was disrupted by injury, most notably a foot injury which kept him out for 20 of the opening 22 games. Later in the season he was not included in the matchday squad on 11 occasions.

Robertson will travel up to Aberdeen and check out the likes of the facilities, the training ground and of course the Pittodrie stadium itself.

If he was to sign for his former side he would become Aberdeen’s third signing of the summer. They have already managed to bring in former Celtic and Scotland skipper Scott Brown, as well as Declan Gallagher, who also captained his former side Motherwell.

Rotherham will have to make do without the defender, much like they had done all throughout last season, as they attempt to bounce back at the first time of asking following their relegation to League One.