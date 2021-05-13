Charlton Athletic youngster Deji Elerewe has ambitious plans to play in the Premier League.

The teenager wants to be in the top flight over the next five years, he has told Allnigeriasoccer.com.

Elerewe, who is 17 years old, has been invited to train with Charlton’s first-team on a number of occasions over the past 12 months.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is a name for the Addicks fans to keep an eye out for.

Elerewe has said, as per allnigeriasoccer: “In the next five years, I want to play in the Premier League. I have high expectations of myself and I believe in my abilities as a player.

“I would also like to make several international appearances and have the opportunity to play against the best players in the world”.

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins is gearing up for his first full season in charge at the Valley and is no stranger to giving youth a chance.

Elerewe may well be handed a couple of opportunities in the next campaign, especially in cup games.

He played a key role in Charlton’s Under-18’s sealing the Professional Development League North title this past season.

Charlton’s academy has produced the likes of Ezri Konsa, Karlan Grant and Ademola Lookman over recent times and it will be interesting to see the next batch of players who rise into senior football.

Elerewe wants to make it to the very top and it will be interesting to see how his career develops over the next few years.