Everton’s young striker Ellis Simms has many Championship clubs closely looking at him ahead of this summer after his successful six-month loan at Blackpool this season, according to The Athletic.

Simms has spent the last six months in League One on loan at the Seasiders and has made a good impression that has got the notice of his parent club and several Championship sides too. Simms has always been prolific in academy football for the Toffees, in the 2018-19 season he scored a staggering 32 times in Under-18s football, beating the likes of Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood in goal scoring charts.

Everton picked the young man up from fellow Premier League side Manchester City after they released him as a 16-year-old. However, this is Simms’ first time in professional football, and what an impression he’s made.

In his first appearance for Neil Critchley’s side, he came off the bench to score two goals in five minutes against Wigan Athletic in January. He now has 21 games under his belt in League football and in that time, he’s managed eight goals and two assists and helped guide Blackpool into the play-off spots and finish a remarkable 3rd place.

Simms is coming into his final year at Everton, and it remains uncertain if the Toffees are going to extend his contract or cash in on him this summer. Everton have reportedly been keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old and have been impressed with his progress and how quickly he’s adapted to league football.

His performances have also now started to catch the eye of several Championship sides, who are keen to land the striker this summer either permanently or on loan. However, the Toffees will take their time on deciding about Simms’ future and they’ll let him finish the season with Blackpool first and take it from there.

One manager who has been impressed with Simms is Critchley, this is what he’s said about the striker in February: “Ellis was a real handful, he and Jerry were to be fair. I thought he was a real handful all game, a real physical presence for us and he caused them a lot of problems.”

Simms has been making a positive impression at Blackpool and his parent club and if the Seasiders can get promoted this season, then maybe Carlo Ancelotti might be receiving a call from Critchley again about the young striker this summer.