Tranmere Rovers were interested in Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry before they appointed Keith Hill, as per a report by The Athletic.

The League Two have now sacked Hill and have placed Ian Dawes in charge for the Play-Offs.

Barry, who is 34 years old, was a target for Tranmere earlier this season. Fleetwood Town also made an approach for him but he turned them down.

He is a highly-rated young coach and is currently working with Thomas Tuchel at Champions League finalists Chelsea.

The Liverpool-born man made over 300 appearances in his playing days and had spells with the likes of Accrington Stanley, Yeovil Town, Chester, Fleetwood Town, Forest Green Rovers and Wrexham.

He hung up his boots in 2017 and immediately linked up with his former Accrington boss Paul Cook at Wigan Athletic.

Barry worked at the DW Stadium up until last summer before getting a big move to Chelsea. He also works part-time on the side with the Republic of Ireland national team.

Tranmere will be carefully weighing up who to replace Hill with on a permanent basis and it is likely to depend on what league they are in next term.

The Merseyside club will battle it out with Morecambe for a place in the Play-Off final at Wembley.

Barry is a name for their fans to keep an eye out for but he appears settled at Chelsea right now.