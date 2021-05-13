Bristol Rovers are not in for their former defender James Clarke, according to a report by Bristol Live.

Rumours circulating on social media that the experienced centre-back could be on his way back to the Memorial Ground are believed to be untrue.

Clarke, who is 31 years old, is out of contract at Walsall at the end of next month and has not been offered a new deal.

He will be leaving the club as a free agent and will have to start weighing up his options.

Clarke joined Bristol Rovers in 2015 from Woking and made 126 appearances for the Gas in all competition, helping them gain promotion to League One in his first season at the club.

He parted company with the Pirates in 2019 and subsequently linked up with his former manager Darrell Clarke at Walsall.

The defender has spent the past two years with the Saddlers and played 65 times.

Darrell Clarke is now in charge of Port Vale and could be alerted by his namesake’s release. He has managed him twice before so could he try and bring him to Vale Park now for a third reunion?

Bristol Rovers will be back in League Two next term after a dreadful past season and will be looking to mount an immediate promotion push.

Joey Barton has some big decisions to make in the transfer window as he gears up for his first full campaign.

Clarke would be a shrewd free transfer addition for Bristol Rovers and it would go down well with fans. However, the Pirates are not interested at this stage.