Peterborough United have contacted Leicester City about signing Josh Knight, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The Posh have identified him as a transfer target as they gear up for life in the Championship.

Knight, who is 23 years old, has had two loan spells at London Road in the past and is player the promoted League One side know very well.

He has spent this past season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in the second tier.

Knight impressed at Wycombe this year despite their lowly league position, making 40 appearances in all competitions for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

He joined Leicester’s academy at the age of eight and rose up through the youth ranks there. They have just handed him a contract extension but may well loan him out once again for more game time.

Knight has had two separate loan spells at Peterborough over recent years and has played a combined 34 games for them.

Darren Ferguson’s side are gearing up for a busy summer and are eager to bolster their ranks.

The Peterborough Telegraph are also saying that Reece Brown will be heading back to Huddersfield Town and the Posh are unlikely to bring him back.

This leaves a void in their midfield that they hope to fill with Knight.

He would be a solid early acquisition for Peterborough and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.