According to an exlusive report from TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has been told he is not in Neil Warnock’s plans for the coming season.

Akpom arrived at Middlesbrough from PAOK in Greece for a fee of £3 million. But despite starting his Boro career well, his form dipped and he was used far more sporadically as the season progressed.

With both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher leaving the club this summer, it leaves only Akpom and Duncan Watmore as strikers. They are in the market to sign ‘two or even three’ forwards in the up and coming transfer window, but Akpom won’t be there to compete with any new signings.

The report states that the former Arsenal man has been told to find a new club. However, given he is one of the highest earners at Middlesbrough, a loan deal away from the Riverside looks the most likely option.

Four clubs are keen to sign Akpom this summer with Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Bristol City, and Charlton Athletic all interested.

He has shown flashes of what he is capable of this season, but a return of just five goals in 30 appearances means Warnock is looking to replace him with a more potent goalscorer.

They have been linked to the likes of Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke, long-term target Famara Diedhiou of Bristol City and Rotherham duo Michael Smith and Joshua Kayode amongst others. They are also looking to bolster their options out wide too, with talks set to commence between the club and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Cardiff City’s Junior Hoilett.