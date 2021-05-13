Speaking to Football Insider, former Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny weighed in on the news surrounding Middlesbrough and Yannick Bolasie.

Bolasie spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough and impressed in his short stint on Teesside. He has since returned to his parent club Everton but has been told he is not in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

His contract is up at Goodison Park next month and he will become a free agent. Middlesbrough are keen to bolster their options out wide and would like to re-sign the Democratic Republic of Congo international on a permanent deal this summer.

However, with Bolasie demanding £50,000 a week, there are rumours that this would be out of Boro’s price range. The 31-year-old may have priced himself out of a move back to the Riverside.

In the interview with Football Insider, Paddy Kenny, who used to play under current Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock during his time at both Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United, revealed his thoughts on the situation.

“I don’t think he [Warnock] will be particularly happy,”

“Warnock was at Crystal Palace with him, so he knows him as a person. So I’m sure he will be disappointed if he’s targeted him as a player and he can’t get him because of that problem.

“At the end of the day, they’ll have a wage structure that they’ve got to play with. If he’s asking for more than that, then they’ve got to move on from it.

“If he thinks he’s worth that much then so be it.

“But if clubs are coming in for him and no one can afford him then he’s got to adjust what wages he wants if he wants to get out and play more football.”

The issue for Middlesbrough is that if they are unable to match his wage demands then a move would be determined by whether Bolasie would take a pay cut to re-join.

He is likely to have offers on the table from other clubs too, but he was much loved at Middlesbrough in his six months there and with the prospect of returning fans next season, the majority of Teesside would love to watch Bolasie in a Boro shirt from the stands.