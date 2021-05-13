Birmingham City and Derby County continue to show a ‘strong’ interest in Alex Pritchard, following his Huddersfield Town exit.

Last Word on Football claim that both Birmingham City and Derby County continue to show a ‘strong interest’ in the 28-year-old.

Huddersfield Town have this week confirmed that the midfielder will be leaving following the end of his contract this season, having already been linked with the likes of Birmingham City and Derby County back in January, with the likes of Bristol City and QPR having been linked too.

Formerly of the Tottenham Hotspur set-up, Pritchard landed a big money move to Huddersfield Town midway through the 2017/18 season, but hasn’t lit up West Yorkshire.

The Englishman has featured just 18 times in each of the past two Championship seasons, and both without scoring a single goal for the Terriers.

Given his recent showings for Championship strugglers Huddersfield, links to Pritchard may not be all that exciting for Derby or Birmingham City fans.

But at 28-years-old, Pritchard still has some footballing years left ahead of his and he’s shown in stints at Brentford and Norwich City previously that he’s a player who can compete at Championship level.

The Terriers have undoubtedly struggled over the past two seasons and for Pritchard it might just be a case of finding a new home in which he’s valued, and ultimately deployed right.

Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City is a manager becoming renown for getting the best out of his players and could yet do so with Pritchard. Whilst Wayne Rooney at Derby County is still fresh in the game, and coming off the back of a narrow escape from relegation.

A potentially big decision facing Pritchard.