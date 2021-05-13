Watford’s Joao Pedro is reported to have signed a long-term contract with the Hornets, seemingly putting an end to any summer move for the Brazilian.

Pedro, 19, has just capped his first full season in English football with 38 appearances in the Championship, nine goals and promotion into the Premier League.

He’s become a favourite at Vicarage Road and now, Watford Observer understand that Pedro has penned a two-year extension onto his current deal, which was due to expire in 2025.

Pedro then has reportedly committed the next six years of his career to Watford, having been previously linked with Liverpool.

The Reds tried to sign Pedro before he joined Watford towards the end of the 2019/20 season, and reports have since suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side could consider the Watford man this summer.

With Munoz coming in to replace Vladimir Ivic shortly before New Year, Watford have gone on to claim 2nd-place in the Championship after a powerful return in 2021.

The Spaniard has got his side firing on all cylinders having lost just five Championship games since the turn of the year and winning 17 to finish four points clear of Brentford in 3rd.

It’s a deserved promotion for the Hornets and they have plenty of be excited about in the future, with Pedro part of that excitement.

He’s shown his class this season and despite some inconsistencies in his game, Watford fans will be delighted to see him pen such a long-term contract at the club.