Manchester United and Liverpool are poised to miss out on the signing of Grimsby Town youngster Ben Grist, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Their Premier League rivals Leicester City are now in ‘pole position’ to snap up the highly-rated teenager this summer.

Grist, who is 16 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game but Grimsby are losing him following their relegation to the National League.

He was named on the bench for the Mariners earlier this season in an EFL Trophy fixture against Harrogate Town but remained an unused substitute.

Grist has caught the eye playing for Grimsby’s youth sides and is now be rewarded with a move to the top flight.

He has had some of the biggest clubs in the country on his trial but Leicester appear to be the club most likely to land him now.

His chances of breaking into the Foxes’ first-team down the line are probably more likely to if he joined Manchester United or Liverpool.

Grimsby published their retained list yesterday and have announced 10 players will be leaving the club as free agents after slipping out of League Two, including the likes of James Hanson, Stefan Payne and Joe Bunney.

Grist could now be joining them in heading out the exit door at Blundell Park with Leicester in the hunt to sign him.