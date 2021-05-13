Shrewsbury Town have offered a contract to Everton’s Matthew Pennington, as detailed on their official club website.

The defender signed for the Shrews on loan in January and they are now keen to snap him up.

Pennington, who is 26 years old, will be leaving Everton on a permanent basis this summer.

He made 17 appearances for Steve Cotterill’s side in all competitions after linking up with them.

Shrewsbury boss, Steve Cotterill, has said: “I think Matthew Pennington has been an excellent professional since he walked through the door. He had a bit of a wobbly start but hadn’t played a lot of football if you look at him in the last 18 months.”

Pennington spent the season before last on loan at Hull City but couldn’t prevent Grant McCann’s side from relegation from the Championship. He played 16 games for the Tigers in all competitions and waited a few months before dropping back into the Football League.

Pennington rose up through the youth ranks at Everton after joining them at the age of 11. He has played nine times for their first-team so far in his career.

He has spent a lot of time away from the Premier League on loan with spells at Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City, Walsall, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Hull.

Shrewsbury could now be his new permanent home and the League One side have offered him a contract. They have also lodged an offer to striker Daniel Udoh.