Bradford City have offered a new contract to Kian Scales, as detailed on their official club website.

The Bantams are looking to keep hold of the young midfielder this summer.

Scales, who is 19 years old, has enjoyed plenty of first-team football for the League Two side this past season.

He has made 23 appearances in all competitions and could now be rewarded with a new deal.

Bradford have published their retained list and have released nine players, including the likes of Lee Novak, Clayton Donaldson and Billy Clarke.

They have offered new contracts to Sam Hornby, Matty Foulds and Jorge Sikora as well as Scales.

The Bantams are in the hunt for a new manager to lead them into next season after deciding to part company with Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars.

Keeping hold of Scales would be a boost for the Yorkshire club this summer as he looks poised for a bright future at Valley Parade.

He also gives Bradford more options and depth in their midfield department. They finished the League Two season in 15th position.

Scales has risen up through the youth ranks there and had a loan spell at Bradford Park Avenue in the 2019/20 season before being handed his first professional contract last summer.

He has had an impressive breakout campaign and is now in line for a new contract.