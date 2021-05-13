Stefan Mols is set to be released by Blackburn Rovers this summer, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of next month and is poised to move on as a free agent.

Mols, who is 22 years old, could be joined by Lewis Thompson and Ben Paton as he heads for the Ewood Park exit door.

He had a trial with Lancashire rivals Burnley earlier this season, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Under-23’s boss, Billy Barr, has said: “Everything has been done, I’m sure that will come out through the club in coming days. As I’ve said previously we’re evolving, we’re getting younger.”

He added: “Hopefully they can get something somewhere, and the ones that are with us can build again next year.”

Mols has risen up through the youth ranks at Blackburn and will have to start weighing up his options this summer.

The Spaniard was handed his first professional contract at the age of 18 and made his debut in a League Cup clash against Bury back in 2017.

He hasn’t managed to make the step up into Tony Mowbray’s first-team despite being a regular for their Under-23’s.

Mols was loaned out to Spanish lower league side Intercity earlier this season to get some game time under his belt before returning to Blackburn this past winter.

He has spent time on trial at Burnley and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.