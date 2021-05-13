Cambridge United hotshot Paul Mullin is in the driving seat over his future, as per a report by Cambridgeshire Live.

The striker is out of contract at the end of next month and will not be short of suitors.

Mullin, who is 26 years old, scored 34 goals in all competitions this past season.

Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle are being linked with a move for him, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (09, 05, 21, page 59).

Bolton Wanderers rejected the chance to sign him last summer, as per The Bolton News, and it will be interesting to see if they retain any interest now.

Cambridge head of football, Ben Strang, has said: “What better way to put yourself in the shop window than scoring 32 league goals. He’s put himself in a fantastic position.

“Obviously, if that means a better contract here, or somewhere else where he’s providing for his family, that’s what he set out to do at the start of the season, and it’s what a few of the players did.”

He added: “Will we be able to keep him? I don’t know is the honest answer. He’s been brilliant, we’ve loved having him here, hopefully we can continue to have him here, but ultimately Paul’s in the driving seat.

“It’s his career, and he’ll make the decision on where the next best step is for him. Hopefully it’s at Cambridge United.”

Mullin may now fancy his chances of getting a move after playing a key role in Cambridge’s promotion from League Two.

Prior to his move to the Abbey Stadium, the Liverpudlian had spells at Huddersfield Town, Swindon Town, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers in the Football League.

He has been the most in-form striker in the country this past season and will be weighing up his options, with Bristol Rovers and Plymouth linked.