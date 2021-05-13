Swindon Town man Jack Payne has a release clause in his contract, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The attacking midfielder can leave for free following the Robins’ relegation to League Two.

Payne, who is 25 years old, appears to be a wanted man going into this summer.

The likes of Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers and MK Dons have been linked by Football League World. Barnsley have also been linked, as per The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67).



Payne has said: “At the moment, my situation is unknown – I don’t know where my future lies. As far as I’m aware, I have still got another year’s contract with Swindon. But because we’ve been relegated, there is a clause where I can leave.

“At the moment, I really don’t know what’s going to happen, and I haven’t spoken to my agent.”

Payne has had a decent season for Swindon despite their relegation. He made 46 appearances for the Wiltshire club in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and seven assists.

He started his career at Southend United before Huddersfield Town signed him in 2016. He was part of the Terriers side promoted to the Premier League under David Wagner in his first season at the club.

The left-footed midfielder then had loan spells at Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City before joining Lincoln City on a permanent basis.

Payne managed two goals in 30 games for the Imps before switching to Swindon last summer.