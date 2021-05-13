Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has admitted clubs tried to buy Mo Eisa in January, as per a report by the Peterborough United.

He has said that Charlton Athletic, MK Dons and Huddersfield Town have all been interested in the striker.

Eisa, who is 26 years old, has been placed on the transfer list this summer and is poised to leave London Road.

He joined the Posh in 2019 and scored 16 goals in all competitions during his first year. However, he managed just five in this past campaign.

Fry has said: “We turned down three bids for Mo last January. Huddersfield wanted to swap him for Reece Brown, but we turned that down.

“MK Dons also wanted him, but couldn’t raise the money and Charlton showed an interest, but they’ve changed manager since then.”

Eisa rose up into the Football League from non-league after spells with the likes of Dartford and Greenwich Borough.

Cheltenham Town handed him a chance in 2017 and he scored 25 goals in all competitions for the Robins to earn a move to Bristol City after just a season.

However, Eisa struggled with injury at Ashton Gate and played just six times before they sold him to Peterborough.

He is now set to leave the Posh and it will be interesting to see if Charlton, MK Dons or Huddersfield rekindle their winter interest in him.

Charlton have a different manager in charge now in Nigel Adkins but they are expected to be busy this summer.