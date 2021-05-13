Aston Villa’s recruitment ‘chief’ Rob Mackenzie is set to stay put at Villa Park, after reports linking him with a similar position at Bristol City.

Mackenzie was toying with the idea of linking up with a former ‘ally’ of his in Nigel Pearson at Bristol City. The former Leicester City boss has landed the job on a longer-term basis last month and his summer preparations are seemingly underway.

Football Insider first reported that ‘discussions were held’ over a possible move to Ashton Gate, but now claim that Mackenzie is staying put at Aston Villa, with the club to look at restructuring their recruitment policy.

At first, Mackenzie was said to be open to leaving Aston Villa this summer. For Bristol City, it could’ve been a keen appointment of someone with Premier League experience, and of someone who worked with Pearson during his Leicester years.

The Robins will now go into another pivotal summer – a lot of changes are needed but Pearson might not have the time or funding to make all the necessary changes that’ll give his side a shot at promotion.