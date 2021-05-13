Coventry City ‘could consider’ selling Gustavo Hamer this summer but would demand a substantial transfer fee, with all of Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City, Rangers and now West Brom in the hunt.

West Brom have only recently joined the race to sign the Coventry City midfielder, with Brighton joining ahead of the summer transfer window too.

Previous reports have claimed that the Sky Blues would consider selling the Dutchman, who signed from PEC Zwolle for a fee of £1.3million ahead of this season, but with two more years left on his deal it’d require a decent transfer fee.

Last week it was reported that Brighton and Norwich City were weighing up a summer move for the 23-year-old, with Rangers having been linked throughout the season and The Athletic crediting West Brom with an interest recently as well.

For Mark Robins, the loss of Hamer would be an obvious blow – he’s become a key player this season, featuring 42 times in the Championship and scoring five.

But the club might be inclined to cash in if the money is right. Coventry City have done amazingly to finish 16th in the Championship but after a season with no fans, the Sky Blues could jump at the opportunity of a big transfer fee.