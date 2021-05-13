Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton has urged the Canaries to ‘pull out the stop’s and keep hold of Emi Buendia this summer, amid growing interest from the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Ham.

Buendia, 24, has just capped a stellar season with Norwich City. His 16 assists and 15 goals helped steer the Canaries to a second Championship crown in three seasons, with the Argentine picking up the Championship Player of the Season award along the way.

He’s been strongly linked with a move away from Carrow Road all season. Arsenal and Leeds United are the long-term suitors, but both Aston Villa and West Ham have drummed up interest going into the summer.

Speaking to Eastern Daily Press, Sutton gave his verdict on the Buendia situation:

“Norwich have to try and pull out all the stops to keep him (Buendia). You need your creative players and the ones that are going to nick a goal and he is that player.

“Let’s not kid ourselves – there will be clubs out there who will have been watching him this season. He works hard out of possession as well – there’s not a lot wrong with him!

“There will be clubs in for him and maybe he will have his head turned again. Maybe Norwich will have an offer that they just cannot refuse.”

Norwich City are reported to have recently set the asking price at £35million for Buendia. Leeds United’s interest has resurfaced going into the summer too, whilst Aston Villa have made him a ‘top target’ and West Ham have joined the race.

Arsenal are still being linked with the Norwich City man, but there’s no firm evidence to suggest that they hold a burning interest going into the summer.