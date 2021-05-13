Former Millwall and QPR winger Marc Bircham has been appointed as the new manager of League of Ireland outfit Waterford.

Bircham, 43, was most recently working in the Bahamas as the island FA’s Technical Director. But now he’s returned to the British Isles and has landed the Waterford manager’s job going into the 2021/22 season.

The former Canadian international started life at Millwall way back in 1996. He made over 100 league appearances for the Lions before moving on to QPR in 2002.

He spent five years with the Rs and became a cult hero in the process – Bircham featured over 150 times in the league for QPR and had held coaching positions at the club since, as well as spending time as Millwall’s assistant manager during the 2014/15 campaign.

Now though, Bircham has landed his first permanent manager’s job with Waterford. It’s a stark contrast to his previous role in the Bahamas and a tough league to prevail in.

Both Millwall fans and especially QPR fans have warm memories of Bircham though, and they’ll wish him well in his next venture.