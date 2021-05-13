Tranmere Rovers sacked their manager Keith Hill yesterday, after the 51-year-old guided his side to a 7th-place finish in League Two.

7th-place is a play-off finish in League Two this season and Tranmere Rovers would’ve been gearing up for that under Hill.

But yesterday, the club announced his sacking and to the shock of many Tranmere and many neutral fans – his side racked up 73 points in League Two this season, finishing just six points off of automatic promotion.

The play-off fixtures are set to begin in little over a week. Now though, The Athletic has given some insight into Hill’s Tranmere departure, citing some changing rooms spouts between player and manager:

At the end of that goalless draw with Colchester, some of Tranmere’s players argued among themselves as they left the pitch. The Athletic understands the inquest carried on in the changing rooms, where Hill tore into the squad before senior players gave back as good as they got.

Rovers signed off their season with a goalless draw at home to Colchester United. The Athletic then goes on to write how Hill has an ‘old-school’ demeanour around the players, which split opinion in the camp.

Hill was also understood to be ‘encouraged’ by the confrontations against Colchester.