Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has backed Randell Williams to leave this summer – the 24-year-old has previously been linked with Barnsley, Hull City, Preston North End and Stoke City.

Williams has just capped his third season with Exeter City. The Englishman went into this season surrounded by transfer speculation with a host of clubs said to have been monitoring him.

Back in October, all of Barnsley, Preston and Stoke were linked with the winger who has this season been in the final year of his contract on the South Coast.

Also, Hull City were reported to have had an offer knocked back for Williams back in September.

Now, speaking on his future at the club, Exeter boss Taylor has seemingly confirmed Williams’ summer departure. He told the club’s official website:

“He turned down opportunities to sign for top League One clubs at that time. He wanted to run down his contract and believed there were better opportunities for him.

“Unfortunately his game has struggled due to whatever reason. At no stage this season has he been able to find any form in his game. He’s not hit those heights, I’m afraid.

“We wish him the best in what he chooses to do.”