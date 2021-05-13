Sheffield United goalkeeper Aarons Ramsdale has reportedly made it clear that he has no intentions of leaving the club this summer, despite interest from both Leeds United and West Ham.

Ramsdale, 22, has arguably been Sheffield United’s biggest performer in the Premier League this season. His side are on course to finish in last place but Ramsdale has featured in all 35 league outings so far, impressing along the way.

With Sheffield United’s relegation into the Championship already confirmed, the likes of Leeds United and West Ham have been tipped with a summer move for Ramsdale as the season nears its conclusion.

But now, Sheffield Star reports that Ramsdale has ‘no intentions’ of leaving Sheffield United in the summer, having only returned the club from Bournemouth ahead of this season.

Ramsdale was previously a youngster at Sheffield United.

As for Leeds and West Ham, Ramsdale’s intentions may not deter them from making a bid. Blades are still in the Premier League and so Ramsdale has to remain professional. But he’s too good a keeper to not be playing in the Premier League and both Leeds and West Ham could do with that kind of quality in their side.