Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has identified his three main signings going into the summer, one of them being Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

Aarons, 21, has enjoyed another sensational season with the Canaries. He featured 45 times in the Championship campaign just concluded and now looks set to depart, despite helping his side to the second-tier title.

But he went into this season with an ‘agreement’ in place at Carrow Road, which meant he could depart this coming summer once he’d helped his side in the Championship.

Now, Aarons is not short of suitors – Manchester United are seemingly gaining more and more interest in the England U21 man, but Arsenal have identified him as one of three summer signings alongside Yves Bissouma and Odsonne Edouard.

The right-back could well have some big decisions to make in the summer and it’s starting to boil down to a choice between Manchester United and Arsenal.

Arteta wants players to come in for the long run and Aarons at 21 would be the perfect signing to start laying some foundations down at the Emirates.