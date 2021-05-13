Manchester United have identified the right-back position as one of concern going into the summer, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly identified two names to bolster that position.

One of those is former Spurs man, and current Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, and the other is Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

Aarons, 21, has just helped Norwich City to their second Championship title in three seasons following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The England U21 man has once again been a star player for the Canaries, featuring in all but one of his side’s 46 Championship outings.

But he went into this season knowing that he could leave in this coming summer with Norwich boss Daniel Farke having an ‘agreement’ in place with Aarons.

Manchester United and Everton have been closely linked. The Toffees have since been ruled out though, and both Arsenal and West Ham have now been mentioned to be in the race.