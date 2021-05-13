Coventry City have confirmed striker Amadou Bakayoko will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The decision to not offer Bakayoko a new deal this summer brings his time with Coventry City to an end after three years.

The 25-year-old linked up with the Sky Blues back in the summer of 2018, joining from Walsall. Since then, the striker has gone on to play 85 times for Coventry, chipping in with 12 goals and five assists in that time.

The decision comes after a difficult campaign for Bakayoko on an individual level. The Sierra Leonean struggled to nail down a spot in the side, featuring 17 times without finding the back of the net.

The latest development regarding Bakayoko’s situation with Coventry could put some clubs on red alert.

Back in January, the departing striker was linked with a move to League One. Now-relegated Swindon Town were rumoured to be showing an interest in Bakayoko, while Doncaster Rovers were also said keen.

A deal failed to materialise earlier this year, but it will be interesting to see if Coventry’s decision to let him leave for nothing piques the Robins and Donny’s interest ahead of next season.

Standing at 193cm, Bakayoko is an imposing presence upfront.

He has picked up plenty of experience at League One level, featuring 147 times in the competition.

After making his way through Walsall’s youth academy, the attacker netted 18 times in 106 outings for the Saddlers. In that time, he also chipped in with six assists.