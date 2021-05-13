According to The Scottish Sun, Stoke City are lining up a swoop for Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to links with a move to the Championship.

Back in January, Millwall were said to be showing an interest in Campbell. However, a deal failed to materialise and Gary Rowett confirmed the club would not be reigniting their pursuit in the summer.

Luton Town were also credited with interest in the Scotland international last month, only for Nathan Jones to distance the Hatters from links with the Motherwell man.

Now, it has been claimed Campbell is attracting interest from the second tier once again.

As per The Scottish Sun, Stoke City are eyeing up the combative midfield ahead of the summer window. Campbell is set to leave the Fir Park club this summer despite the Well’s efforts to tie him down to a new deal.

The report adds that a “host” of English clubs are keeping a close eye on the midfield star ahead of the transfer window, while Scottish Premiership side Hibernian are also interested.

Tipped to play in the Premier League, the Glasgow-born star looks set for a new challenge this summer with his contract running out.

Campbell has been a mainstay in the middle of the park since making his way through Motherwell’s youth academy.

Since then, he has gone on to notch up 16 goals and nine assists in 159 outings for the club. His performances have warranted a place in the Scotland squad, playing 24 times for the national side since 2017.