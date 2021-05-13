Danny Cowley is looking to reunite with one of his former players for a third time this summer, as Portsmouth are looking to do a deal for Huddersfield Town’s Harry Toffolo, according to BBC reporter and Portsmouth commentator Andrew Moon.

I understand that left-back Harry Toffolo is a transfer target for #Pompey this summer. — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) May 12, 2021

The Cowley’s have extended knowledge of Toffolo as they’ve worked together at Lincoln City, before singing the 25-year-old for Huddersfield in January last year. However, this time Toffolo will be asked to drop down back into League One after 18 months of playing in the Championship.

The interest in Toffolo comes a couple of days after Portsmouth announced that the Cowley brothers were staying on as Pompey’s management team beyond this season. This was announced a day after Portsmouth missed out on the last play-off place in League One after their 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley.

This summer there is an expectancy of turnover with players in and out of the club as the Cowley’s will look to form a side that can challenge at the top end of League One next season. Therefore, first on the list seems Huddersfield’s Toffolo, as possible competition for current left-back Lee Brown.

The 25-year-old has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and producing five assists along the way. Toffolo has been an integral part of Carlos Corberan’s side this season, but injuries during the campaign have restricted his impact.

Portsmouth may have a battle on their hands to convince the defender to drop down a league, but the Cowley’s previous relationship could play a massive part. During their time at Huddersfield, Cowley was asked about Toffolo as a player and as a person.

Cowley as Huddersfield’s boss in 2020 said: “He’s a really good kid. He’s a down-to-earth, honest, hard-working boy with three kids and a lovely family. It’s nice when good things happen to good people.

“It’s nice from a manager’s point of view when you see them when they’re hard-working and diligent and conscientious and they’re getting the rewards that that work deserves. You kind of feel like you’re talking about your own child with players. You never want to speak too highly of them, but I’m pleased for him. He’s improving all the time.”

Cowley finished this by calling Toffolo ‘one of the best human beings we have ever worked with’. This shows the relationship the Cowley’s and Toffolo have and that can go a long way in football. Any other time you would say Portsmouth signing the 25-year-old won’t happen, but with the Cowley’s there it’s got every chance.