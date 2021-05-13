Regan Slater’s loan spell at Hull City is over and the midfielder has returned to Sheffield United.

The youngster helped the Tigers win the League One title this past season.

Slater, who is 21 years old, has sent the following message to Hull on Twitter (see tweet below).

Big thank you to everyone @HullCity! Had an unbelievable season at an unbelievable club and it certainly won’t be forgotten! CHAMPIONS!🏆🐯 — Regan Slater (@reganslater8) May 12, 2021

The Blades let him join Grant McCann’s side on a season-long loan in October last year and he made 34 appearances for the East Yorkshire outfit in all competitions.

Slater’s contract at Bramall Lane expires at the end of next month and Sheffield United have a decision to make on his future at the club.

They are back in the Championship next season and he would be a useful option for them in midfield.

Slater has gained some valuable experience on loan at the KCOM Stadium and there is no doubt that Hull will be keeping close tabs on his situation right now.

The midfielder is a product of Sheffield United’s academy and has made three appearances for their first-team so far in his career.

Slater has also had spells out on loan at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United in the past and may be ready to make the step up into the Blades’ senior side next term.

He has enjoyed his spell at Hull this past season and it will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer.