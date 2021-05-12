Former Millwall, Portsmouth and Wolves boss Kenny Jackett is in ‘pole position’ for the Leyton Orient job, reports Football League World.

Jackett, 59, was last in work with Portsmouth. He was sacked last March after nearly four years in charge of the club, having previously made his name with the likes of Watford, Swansea City, Millwall, Wolves and Rotherham United.

Now though, Jackett could be heading for League Two side Leyton Orient, who claimed an 11th-place finish in the league under interim boss Jobi McAnuff.

They parted ways with previous manager Ross Embleton back in February and have put off a permanent appointment until the coming summer.

Jackett, who won promotion from League One with both Millwall and Wolves is now reported to be in ‘pole position’ for the Os job, which would be his seventh in the Football League.

Pompey had started to falter under Jackett after some years of coming close to promotion from League One. He became a widely contested figure among fans and was replaced with former Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley.

He came close to guiding Portsmouth to a top-six finish this season but for defeat on the final day of the season finishing them in 8th-place of the League One table.

Jackett though, given his vast experience in the Football League and his proven track record, could be a really shrewd appointment for Leyton Orient.

The club is in need of some stability and Jackett’s knowledge of the game could give them exactly that. It’d be a different kind of challenge for Jacket from what he’s previously worked, but an opportunity nevertheless.