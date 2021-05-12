Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley has hailed his Watford teammate Ismaila Sarr, who the Red Devils were ‘extremely close’ to signing last summer.

Sarr, 23, scored 13 goals in 39 Championship appearances to help his side claim an immediate return to the top flight.

It came after their relegation last season which sprung up speculation surrounding Sarr’s future at the club. Both Manchester United and Liverpool were said to be keen on the winger, with The Sun reporting that United were ‘extremely close’ to completing the signing.

Now, after claiming two awards at Watford’s end of season awards ceremony, Cleverley hailed Sarr, and stated his hopes to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future:

“First and foremost, he’s a great lad, he’s a real popular member of the team, and athletically he’s gifted. He’s got a real dry sense of humour, even though his English isn’t the best. He likes to hammer people now and again!

“It’s not just this year, in the Premier League as well he was a massive threat and he’d give full-backs torrid nights. We really hope we can keep hold of him for as long as we can, he’s a massively important player to our forward play but also works his socks off.”

Sarr was handed a hefty £40million price tag going into this season. It seemingly deterred the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, but there was fresh interest in the January window just gone with West Ham joining the race.

It remains to be seen whether Sarr will be looking elsewhere in the summer. He’s really prevailed at Watford after some inconsistencies, and so any transfer rumours coming to light wouldn’t be so surprising.

Under Xisco Munoz though, Watford have a good thing going, and it could tempt the likes of Sarr to stick around for a little while longer.