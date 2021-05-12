Norwegian start Alex Tettey served Norwich City well after joining them from French side Rennes in August 2012.

The 35-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Carrow Road as the Canaries made an instant return to the Premier League after a barnstorming 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign that saw them crowned champions.

There was some talk that Tettey would call time on his career and Norwich had made it clear there would be a place available for him at the club whenever he decided to drop his playing career.

However, the Canaries plans need to be put off with news coming through earlier.

Tettey goes back to his roots – Norwegian return

Norwegian star Tettey has decided to give it one more go (tweet – below) and signed on for boyhood club Rosenborg, who left in 2009 to join Rennes.

Alex Tettey said after full time at Oakwell that he had until Wednesday to decide whether to play for one more season, back in Norway with Rosenborg. Well, it is confirmed this evening that the midfielder has signed a 1yr deal back with his first pro club. Lovely stuff. #NCFC — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) May 12, 2021

Tettey made 262 appearances for Norwich scoring 8 goals and providing 6 assists. His total appearances include 101 in the Premier League and 142 in the Sky Bet Championship – including 18 this season as the Canaries romped to the title.

Before this eight-year foray into English football with Norwich, it was with Rosenborg that Tettey took his first steps in English football. He was at the Norwegian top-tier club after joining their youth set-up in 2003.

He made 120 appearances for the Eliteserien side during his time at the club – scoring 12 goals and providing 9 assists.

His return to the club, now as an elder statesman, looks like he will be adding to that total as he moves on from Norwich City and towards his twilight years as a player.