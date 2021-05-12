Coventry City have announced a list of seven players who will be released following the end of their contracts at the club – not including those returning to parent clubs.

Coventry City have today announced that Max Biamou, Amadou Bakayoko, Dan Bartlett, Jordan Young, Joe Newton, Jordon Thompson and Morgan Williams will all be leaving the club following the conclusion of this season.

The Sky Blues capped their season with a stunning 6-1 win over Millwall, placing them 16th in the final Championship table.

It’s been a stellar showing from Mark Robins side but some fans are sad to see the lost of players set to leave the club in the coming weeks.

The standout names on the list are Biamou and Bakayoko – Biamou in particualr. It could leave Robins short in the striking department come next season and so that could be a point of interest going into the summer transfer window.

See how these Coventry City fans reacted on Twitter to the news of those released players:

@StuartTaitt max hasn’t been offered a new contract!!!!! That’s madness 🙈 — Kellie Delargy (@kellie_delargy) May 12, 2021

didn't give Max a new contract but gave Mcfazdean 😒 — gusta 🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@covxntry) May 12, 2021

Surprised at Morgan Williams & Joe Newton but understand why. All the best to the released in their future careers. Max will always hold a special place in all our hearts. #PUSB — Wooly Bully (@SkyBlueBull) May 12, 2021

Biggest mistake letting biamou go. Could of helped up next season absolutely gutted he gone. Big mistake the thing with letting grimmer go 😭😭 — Gillett_Scott (@Gillett_Scott86) May 12, 2021

Au Revouir Maxime, thanks for everything 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZhdKNnDcK4 — Callum (@Cal_PUSB) May 12, 2021