Bolton Wanderers have opened talks with 35 year old defender, Alex Baptiste, over a new deal, according to Football Insider.

The veteran defender’s current contract runs out in June, yet the report suggests that Baptiste’s ex-teammate and current Bolton Wanderers manager, Ian Evatt, wants to keep Baptiste as the club look ahead to a season in League One – having secured promotion to the third tier on the final day.

Baptiste has made 42 appearances in total since joining the Lancashire side, providing an invaluable level of experience to Wanderers’ defence.

Baptiste’s current spell at Bolton is one of two as he previously was at the club in the 2013/14 season, after a six-year spell at Blackpool came to an end – it was during this spell at the Tangerines that Baptiste played with the Bolton boss.

It cannot be understated the importance of the experience of players such as Baptiste as Bolton try to navigate a successful season back in League One; on the right wages a deal for Baptiste could be a highly impressive acquisition just for that alone.

The defender isn’t the only Bolton Wanderers player with an expiring deal, however, the Trotters have over 10 players whose current contracts are coming to an end – it promises to be a very busy summer for the club.