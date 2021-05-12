Watford’s Kiko Femenia claims he is happy at the club, and has identified his former club Hercules as his next hopeful destination.

Femenia, 30, has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road throughout the season. Numerous clubs in Spain and Turkey too have been tipped with a move for the full-back, whose contract expires in the summer.

There’s not yet been any talks of a renewal. After 37 Championship appearances in the season just gone though, the Spaniard has once again been a key player for the Hornets.

Speaking to Las Provincias (via Sport Witness), Femenia said of his current situation:

“It has been a complicated year, but since the arrival of the new coach, Xisco Muñoz, we have improved, and we have achieved the goal.

“I renewed when we were demoted, and the truth is that I am very happy here. Both my family and I have adapted very well.

“Hopefully, in a few years, I can return to my home and play my last years as a footballer at Hercules. Let’s see if they end up achieving permanence, and next year they can go up to professional football.”

Hercules is the club where Femenia made his professional debut back in the 2009/10 campaign. They currently play in Spain’s Segunda Division B (Group 3).

He cites Xisco Munoz as the reason behind his side’s improvement in the second half of the season and many wouldn’t argue with that – he did tremendously to get his side promoted after replacing Vladimir Ivic before New Year.

Heading back into the Premier League, surely he’ll want to keep players like Femenia. He’s obviously open to a new deal, but it just depends whether Watford want to keep hold of him or bring in some fresh blood.