Norwich City-linked Brandon Williams has been looked at by Brighton and Hove Albion, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Manchester United youngster could head for the exit door at Old Trafford this summer.

Williams, who has been ‘tracked’ by Norwich, has a new club linked with him now in the form of Brighton. The Athletic suggest the Seagulls have made an inquiry for him at some stage.

The 20-year-old was denied a move to Southampton in the January transfer window and the Saints are still believed to be interested as well.

Williams’ game time at Manchester United has dried up recently and he may fancy his chances of getting game time elsewhere next season.

He has risen up through the youth ranks with the Red Devils and burst onto the scene for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last term, making 36 appearances in all competitions.

However, the England youth international has featured just three times in the league for United in this campaign.

Norwich need to get their recruitment spot on this summer as they gear up for life back in the Premier League.

Williams is a bright young prospect and has the experience of playing at the top level.

He would be a shrewd addition for Daniel Farke’s side but they will have to see off potential competition from Southampton and Brighton, two rivals for next season, if they are to get him.