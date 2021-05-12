Shrewsbury Town have retained their interest in Blackburn Rovers’ Elliott Bennett, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The Shrews were linked with a move for him in January and appear poised to reignite their pursuit this summer.

Bennett, who is 32 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is likely to move on as a free agent.

He has made nine league appearances for Blackburn this past season and has slipped out-of-favour.

Bennett has been with the Lancashire side since joining them in 2016 and has since played 191 games.

He played a key role in their promotion from League One under Tony Mowbray a few years ago.

Bennett started his career at Wolves and rose up through their youth ranks before playing twice for their first-team. He had loan spells away at Crewe Alexandra and Bury before leaving permanently for Brighton and Hove Albion.

He then got a Premier League move to Norwich City a couple of years later and ended up staying at Carrow Road for five campaigns.

Bennett has been a great servant to Blackburn since moving on to Ewood Park but is now set for a new chapter.

Shrewsbury would be an ideal move for him this summer and he would be able to get more game time under his belt in the third tier.