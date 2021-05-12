Leeds United could save themselves a fortune if they sign Josh Feeney from Fleetwood Town this summer, according to Kevin Campbell speaking to Football Insider.

The former Arsenal and Everton striker gave his thoughts about Leeds signing Feeney after the Daily Mail reported last week that the 16-year-old teenager was attracting big interest from a host of Premier League sides and Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

The report names Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Aston Villa, and Celtic as sides who have been watching Feeney for a while now and have recently made contact with Fleetwood about his services.

Feeney hasn’t made his debut yet for the Cod Army but was named in the last three matchday squads before Saturday’s game against Ipswich Town due to him having an exam on Monday morning. However, he has impressed boss Simon Grayson at youth level and in first-team training since being called up. The 16-year-old is a tall imposing central defender and has had calls up to both England and Scotland youth levels as they bid to secure his allegiance.

Another day, another step! 🆙 15-year-old Josh Feeney was on the bench for yesterday’s win over Doncaster! 💪 #OnwardTogether pic.twitter.com/HY1AGLLRTc — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) April 25, 2021

Football Insider’s Dylan Childs asked for Campbell’s thoughts on the teenager and he said: “One thing I do know is that when a youngster is involved with the first team at such a young age, the big boys will be looking. He will have popped up on the radar of a few teams I imagine.

“Getting hold of quality at a young age, for cheap, can save you millions down the road. Leeds has a reputation of giving youngsters a go, so that could work in their favour. The youngster has obviously been producing regularly at youth level so it could be a great bit of business for Leeds if they can get a deal over the line.”

Campbell expects these big sides to be fighting over Feeney in the coming months and it will be a question for the teenager and his family to decide where the best place for him to go and play his football is. Feeney will know if he does move to a new club he needs to go somewhere where his development won’t be affected and be cast aside. Therefore, Campbell thinks Leeds will be looking at Feeney and he thinks it’s best for both parties as he’ll get a chance to play football and Leeds will save themselves ‘millions’ in the process.