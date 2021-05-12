Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is set to become the Celtic manager ahead of the 2021/22 season, talkSPORT claims.

The 43-year-old finally looks to have confirmed his Celtic move after several months of courting from the Scottish club.

Howe left Bournemouth following their relegation from the Premier League last season and talkSPORT also claims that Howe is still ‘working’ on his backroom team to join him at Celtic, but reports that Jason Tindall won’t be joining him.

Tindall was Howe’s no.2 succeeded him going into this season, but has since been replaced by Jonathan Woodgate who’s performed against most the odds to land his side in the play-offs.

They face Brentford in the semi-finals later this month.

The Cherries finished the regular season in 6th-place of the Championship. They head into their play-off bout with Brentford on the back of three-straight defeats in the league though, and all without scoring.

It came after a run of seven-straight wins in the Championship and so Woodgate can still go into the Brentford ties with plenty of confidence.

As for Howe and Celtic, the move has been a while in the making and talkSPORT’s report can give Celtic fans a lot of optimism.

He’s a ‘project’ type of manager in that Howe relished the longer-term and given his Bournemouth showing, Celtic can look ahead to what could easily be a much brighter future.

This season has been one to forget though. For Howe, he’ll be desperate to get the Bournemouth coaches he wants, but he might have to compromise with said coaches on good deals at Bournemouth, and obviously with a promotion bid still in the making.