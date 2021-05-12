The older I’ve got, I’ve realised you can’t look too far into the future in football. There are so many different things that could happen. It’s totally unpredictable. For me to sit here and say ‘I’m going to do this and do that’ is almost impossible. What I like to do now is take every day as it comes. I’m excited for the next few weeks as a Swansea City player, and whatever happens after that, happens. Whatever football throws at me, I’ll be ready.

The 24-year-old claimed the Championship’s Golden Glove award this season. He kept 20 clean sheets and featured in all but one of his side’s Championship fixtures, in what was his second consecutive season on loan at the club.

Once again he’s been hugely impressive and through January, Arsenal were strongly linked with the Newcastle United man. Mikel Arteta is in need of a replacement goalkeeper with the future of Bernd Leno becoming increasingly uncertain.

Where Woodman’s future lies is unclear – his father had previously said that he wanted the no.1 spot at Newcastle United, but a Swansea move is a real possibility should they get promoted, and for the Gunners he’d be an ideal candidate to come in should Arteta need a stopper in the summer.