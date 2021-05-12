Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis, who has previously been linked to both Brentford and Blackburn Rovers, has once again proved a prolific name in League One – is it time he made the step up to the Championship?

Curtis, 25, netted ten goals in the League One season just gone. It’s the third season in-a-row that the Republic of Ireland man has reach double figures for goals in the league, and another season where his side have missed out on promotion.

Danny Cowley, who has already issued a ‘hands off’ warning regarding Curtis, came in and gave his side some genuine top-six hopes but would eventually finish in 8th-place of the League One table.

Another season without a sniff at the Championship could finally see Curtis depart. Speaking amid rumoured interest from all of Blackburn Rovers, Brentford and Derby County last summer, he explained how he ‘wants’ to play at the next level, saying:

I want to better myself and get to the Premier League one day but hopefully we go up here. I’ve got to start here, hopefully we go up and then see what happens. One-hundred per cent I want to make it to the next level. I’m here and I’m not looking anywhere else. Hopefully, we’ll be there at the end of the season and do go up.

Blackburn Rovers will head into the next season under Tony Mowbray whilst Brentford have another chance at promotion. The Bees have finished inside the top-six and face Bournemouth in the semi-finals later this month.

But should they remain in the Championship then they, and Blackburn too should seriously consider Curtis, who is contracted at Pompey until 2023. He’s now coming into the prime years of his career and could well be ready to leave Fratton Park for the Championship should the offers come in.

In the January window before last, Pompey slapped a £3million price tag on the wide-man, who was then linked with Blackburn, Brentford and Derby as well as Reading.

Both Brentford and Blackburn have seemingly held a long-term interest in Curtis and he’d be a fine addition to either side. Specifically for Blackburn, Curtis could ease the inevitable loss of Adam Armstrong’s goal, whilst Brentford should they remain in the Championship will likely have to replace the goals of Ivan Toney.

Given some Championship experience, Curtis could prevail into a player of real quality.