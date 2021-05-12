Exeter City have offered a new contract to Randell Williams, as detailed on their official club website today.

The winger’s current deal expires at the end of next month but the Grecians are hoping to keep hold of him.

Williams, who is 24 years old, was a wanted man last summer and Exeter are facing another battle to hang on to him.

Stoke City, Barnsley and Preston North End were interested in October last year, as reported by Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 9.10.20, 14.05) and also mentioned in a report by Lancashire Live.

In addition, League One champions Hull City had a bid turned down in the last summer transfer window, as per Hull Live.

He has been a key player for Exeter over the past two seasons and has made a combined 87 appearances for the Devon club in all competitions, scoring nine goals and gaining 16 assists.

Williams started his career on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace as a youngster before joining Watford in 2017. He never made a senior appearance for the Hornets but was a key player for their youth side.

He was loaned out twice to Wycombe Wanderers during his time at Vicarage Road to gain first-team experience.

Williams left Watford on a permanent basis in January 2019 to join Exeter and has since been a standout player for the Grecians.

They have offered him a new contract with his future currently up in the air.

