Bristol Rovers have not made a move for Oldham Athletic’s Conor McAleny, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The Pirates have been linked with the in-demand attacker as they prepare for life back in League Two.

However, the rumours are believed to be untrue and he is more likely heading to League One this summer.

McAleny, who is 28 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Read: Bristol Rovers will let winger leave this summer

He has emerged on the radar of Ipswich Town over the past 24 hours or so, according to a report by TWTD. He was also on the radar of Bradford City in January, as per the Telegraph and Argus.

McAleny scored 21 goals in all competition for Oldham this past season and will be weighing up his options.

He started his career at Everton and rose up through their youth ranks before making three appearances for their first-team. He had loan spells away from Goodison Park with the likes of Scunthorpe United, Brentford, Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic.

Read: Bristol Rovers tried to sign Luton Town striker in January

McAleny left the Toffees on a permanent basis in 2017 and had three years at Fleetwood Town.

He had stints on loan at Kilmarnock and Shrewsbury Town during his time at Highbury before Oldham came calling last summer.

The Liverpudlian has since impressed at Boundary Park and is a wanted man now.

