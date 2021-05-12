MK Dons left-back Matthew Sorinola has other offers on the table, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

The in-demand defender is out of contract at the end of next month and is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Sorinola, who is 20 years old, was linked with the likes of Brentford, Middlesbrough and Leeds United in January, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

MK Dons have offered him a new deal and are eagerly awaiting to see if he is staying for longer.

Read: Brentford ‘target’ delivers transfer update

Their boss, Russell Martin, has said: “He has got other options, and recognises the role MK Dons and his team-mates have played in his career. If that’s enough to keep him, then it won’t be a decision he has made lightly.

“Whatever decision he makes will be the right one for him. We’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully we can keep him.”

Sorinola has burst into MK Dons’ side this season and has made 42 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and six assists.

Read: Brentford have company in race for League One striker

The youngster started his career in the academy of Fulham and rose up through their youth ranks. However, they let him go in 2016 and he subsequently linked up with the Dons.

He signed his first professional contract in 2019 and played three times in the 2019/20 season before being loaned out to non-league side Beaconsfield Town to gain experience.

Sorinola has since returned to Stadium MK and established himself as a key first-team player.

They are praying he signs a new deal but are facing competition.