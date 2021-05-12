Peterborough United have transfer listed Mo Eisa, following the release of their season’s retained list. The 26-year-old was previously a target of Coventry City Portsmouth and Sunderland.

Eisa having last season netted 14 goals in 29 League One appearances for Posh has this time round managed just two goal in his 27 league appearances.

He’s fallen right down the pecking order under Darren Ferguson and now, upon his side’s promotion into the Championship, looks set to depart.

Eisa burst onto the scene with Cheltenham Town back in the 2017/18 campaign. He netted 23 times in 45 league outings and landed himself a move to Bristol City but left for Posh ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, having made just five Championship appearances for the Robins.

Before his move to Ashton Gate, Eisa was a top target of both Sunderland and Portsmouth with Coventry City interested around the same time too.

It remains to be seen whether either side will reignite their interest in the Englishman following the season just gone with Peterborough. But just last season he netted 14 goals in the league and so he could once again find a new club, and reignite his career.

A price tag is not yet known. He’s contracted to Posh until 2023 and so the club could demand a higher transfer fee, or if Ferguson is that keen to offload him then they could accept a low-ball offer.

At either Pompey, Sunderland or even Coventry, they each have three attacking-minded managers who could yet bring the best out of Eisa.