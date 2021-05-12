MK Dons have ‘held talks’ with Ipswich Town’s Gwion Edwards over a potential summer move, reports Football League World – the midfielder is also wanted by Preston North End and Sunderland.

Edwards, 28, is now in the final few weeks of his Ipswich Town contract. The Welshman has spent he last three seasons at the club and has this season just gone scored six goals in 36 League One outings.

Formerly of St Johnstone, Crawley and Peterborough United, Edwards is attracting a lot of interest going into the summer, but MK Dons have allegedly made a move.

The League One side could pull off a shock move for Edwards who last month was reported to be on the radars of both Preston and Sunderland.

Russell Martins’ Dons side just finished the season in 13th-place of the League One table, Ipswich in 9th under Paul Cook, whilst Sunderland under Lee Johnson have qualified for the play-offs.

Preston meanwhile ended the Championship campaign in 13th after four-straight wins to end the season, but the Lilywhites remain without a manager.

Edwards now looks set to depart Ipswich. Talks are ongoing at Portman Road for the midfielder to stay but after three seasons at the club, Edwards might be looking for a new challenge.

Dons might not necessarily be a step up but under Martins, the club have become synonymous for a nice style of play whilst Martin has been in charge and that might be enough to attract players like Edwards.

Either Preston or Sunderland seems the more realistic outcome though, whilst a fresh Ipswich deal can’t be ruled out.