Wycombe Wanderers have confirmed those players who will be released this summer.

Wycombe Wanderers will be saying goodbye to Ryan Allsop, Cameron Yates, Darius Charles, Andron Georgiou and former QPR man Giles Phillips.

Elsewhere, Anis Mehmeti, Malachi Linton, James Clark and former Manchester City youngster Curtis Anderson have all seen their deals extended.

Talks with Adebayo Akinfenwa are still ongoing.

Wycombe will be playing in League One again next season. They gave a fighting account of themselves in the Championship this season and were unlucky to be relegated in the end.

A 3-0 win over Middlesbrough lifted them off the bottom spot of the table and finished them just a point and a place from safety in the end.

Going into next season, expectations are high after their resurgent form towards the end of the Championship campaign, but the future of Ainsworth remains unclear with links to Preston coming back into the fore after the club’s relegation.

But Ainsworth spoke well after his side’s relegation, looking ahead to the next season and referring to the unfinished project he has in Berkshire.

Wycombe showed great qualities to finish where they did in the table and they can hold their heads high going back into the third-tier.

There’ll still be plenty of wok for them to do in the summer. They’re saying goodbye to some useful squad players, but the extra space gives them the opportunity to bring in new blood.