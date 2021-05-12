Everton midfielder Callum Connolly is wanted on a free transfer by Fleetwood Town this summer, reports Liverpool Echo.

Connolly, 23, has spent the season on loan with Fleetwood Town in League One from Everton. The midfielder featured 40 times in the league and score two goals, having spent time on loan at the club last season.

Now though, Fleetwood Town are understood to be looking into a permanent deal for the Englishman once his Everton contract expires in the summer, who confirmed yesterday that he’d be leaving the club.

Fellow League One rivals Ipswich Town are also understood to be looking at a permanent deal for Connolly in the summer too – Paul Cook’s side finished the season in 9th compared to Fleetwood’s 15th-place finish.

Ipswich are one of several teams that Connolly has played for on loan in his short footballing career. He’s spent time with all of Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich, Bolton and Lincoln City too.

At 23-years-old he has a lot of experience under his belt and a Premier League appearance for Everton too, coming way back in the 2015/16 season.

But despite having worked his way through the ranks at Everton, he remains subjected to loan most seasons and now he’s set to venture out of Goodison Park, and find a new permanent home.

He won’t be short of options – he’s impressed once again at Fleetwood this season and did so during his time at Ipswich Town in the 2017/18 campaign.

It’d be a keen signing for either side, and Fleetwood could have the upper-hand having welcome Connolly for the past two seasons.